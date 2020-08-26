Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAuschwitz museum calls TikTok Holocaust videos 'hurtful'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Auschwitz museum on Wednesday called a new trend for users of video-sharing platform TikTok to role-play Holocaust victims "hurtful and offensive," but added that it did not want to shame young people involved.

The museum at the site of the former Nazi-German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau was responding to the so-called #POV or point-of-view videos in which users pretend to be Jewish WWII victims.

The short clips feature youths recounting how they died in the Holocaust, and sometimes show them sporting fake bruises, a striped inmate outfit or one of the yellow star patches used by the Nazis to mark Jews' clothes.

"The 'victims' trend on TikTok can be hurtful & offensive. Some videos are dangerously close or already beyond the border of trivialization of history," the Auschwitz Memorial said on Twitter.

"Some were not created to commemorate anyone, but to become part of an online trend. This is very painful," said the museum located in the southern Polish city of Oswiecim.

"But we should discuss this, not to shame & attack young people whose motivation seem very diverse. It's an educational challenge," it added.

Nazi Germany set up the death camp after occupying Poland during World War II.

The Holocaust site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of six million European Jews, with one million killed at the camp between 1940 and 1945.

More than 100,000 non-Jews also died there, according to the museum. An estimated 232,000 of the victims were children.

More about Poland, Germany, History, Technology, TikTok
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Laura forecast to be 'catastrophic' Category 4 Hurricane
Review: Eve Donovan mourns late daughter Paige on 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Space oddity: bacteria can survive cosmic trip, study shows
Ginette Claudette talks 'Lookin' Up Ya Ex' single and 'Inside' EP Special
Op-Ed: In a shocking reversal, CDC abruptly changes COVID-19 guidance
Q&A: Importance of endotoxin testing COVID-19 vaccines Special
Carnival ransomware attack exposes guest and employee information Special
'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4
Et tu Australia? Chinese envoy angered over virus probe call
Jonah Prill talks 'Friday Night' single, digital age, and TikTok Special