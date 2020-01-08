Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAll 176 dead in Ukrainian jet crash: Iran media

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

All 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane were killed when it crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported.

State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the aircraft operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, putting the number of people on board at 170.

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, the agency said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

More about Iran, Ukraine, Aviation, Accident, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Adam Lambert refreshing on 'Stranger You Are' (Live Sessions) Special
Review: 'Rocketman,' produced by Elton John, wins two Golden Globe Awards Special
Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico, causing death and injuries
Lenovo announces world’s first foldable PC
Soleimani, 'living martyr' who rose above Iran rifts
War? Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Iraq
Oil spikes after Iran attacks US forces
Venezuela's Guaido gains access to parliament speaker's seat
Security predictions for 2020 according to Trend Micro Special
Putin meets Assad in surprise Syria visit: presidency