Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAfghan Taliban were in Iran for peace talks: foreign ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Afghan Taliban were in Iran on Sunday for fresh peace negotiations with senior officials, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Yesterday, a delegation of Taliban were in Tehran and lengthy negotiations were held with Iran's deputy foreign minister... (Abbas) Aragchi," said spokesman Bahram Ghasemi at a televised press conference.

"The main purpose of these negotiations was finding solutions to help facilitate negotiations between Afghan groups and the country's government for advancing peace talks in the country," he added.

It came just days after a top Iranian official said talks had taken place with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, told reporters about those negotiations on December 26 during a visit to Kabul.

"The Islamic Republic has always been one of the primary pillars of stability in the region and cooperation between the two countries will certainly help in fixing Afghanistan's security issues of today," Shamkhani said.

More about Iran, Afghanistan, Unrest, Diplomacy, Taliban
More news from
Latest News
Top News
White House chief: Trump not building a 'wall'
Op-Ed: Top track and field interviews of 2018
On New Year's Day, New Horizons will meet Ultima Thule
California's new laws reflect state's liberal activism
Sydney to kick off global New Year parties with dazzling spectacle
NASA spaceship zooms toward farthest world ever photographed
Whole Foods opens more stores while competitors closing them
Young girl's tragic story makes her symbol of Yemen war
Kathleen Gati talks 'General Hospital,' inspirations and fans Special
Trump freezes federal employees salaries for 2019