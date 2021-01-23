Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image7.0-magnitude earthquake near Chilean Antarctic base: officials

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Environment

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday off the coast of Antarctica, with authorities issuing a tsunami warning for Chile's Eduardo Frei base on the frigid continent, emergency officials said.

The quake struck at 8:36 pm (2336 GMT) about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the base at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Chile's National Emergency Office (Onemi) said, urging evacuation from "the beach area of the Antarctic" ahead of a possible tsunami.

The Chilean Air Force's base is the country's largest in Antarctica, and includes a village, hospital, school, bank, post office and chapel.

The maximum population in summer is 150 people, and the average population in winter is 80.

An unrelated 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Santiago on Saturday night, but Onemi said no significant damage or impact was reported.

Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world. A 8.8-magniture temblor in the city of Concepcion on February 27, 2010 left more than 500 dead.

The country suffered the most powerful earthquake ever recorded 60 years ago -- measuring 9.6 magnitude -- in the city of Valdivia.

More about Chile, Earthquake, Antarctic
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Alberta wants compensation from US over Keystone XL cancellation
Debbie Matenopoulos launches her new skincare line Ikaria Beauty
Review: Body of work – The very exceptional Ms Imogen Heap
Catching up with Ed Asner: Legendary film and TV actor Special
Emmy nominee Anna Maria Horsford opens up about 'Studio City' Special
For much of world, Biden means continuity
Erik Fellows is heading back to Armenia to film 'Purgatory'
Spain's Marin clinches spot in Thailand Open final
Tony Brown talks 30th anniversary of Marty Stuart's 'Tempted' CD Special
Afghan officials welcome Biden plan to review US-Taliban deal