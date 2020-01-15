Op-Ed: Agreement between Saudis and Yemen separatists breaks down

By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Politics The ongoing Saudi-led operation in Yemen is intended to defeat the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control much of the north including the capital Sanaa. The Saudis are supported in the battle against the Houthis by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deal to end war within a war breaks down However a secondary war within the war appears likely to break out again as a power-sharing agreement between the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) supported by the UAE and the Saudis supporting supporting the government of Mansur Hadi appears to have broken down. The deal and the failure to implement it The peace agreement set a timetable for the Hadi government to return to Aden, to appoint a new head of security and a governor of Aden the temporary capital of the Hadi government. As well, a new 24-member cabinet was to be formed with equal members for southerners. While the Hadi government prime minister returned to Aden both sides have failed to meet other deadlines which allowed a month from signing for the provisions to be carried out. The Hadi government is not in favor of sharing power with the separatists. The Hadi government wants a unified Yemen while the STC wants a separate independent South Yemen as had existed some time ago. Another part of the agreement would have placed forces from both sides under the authorities of the government defense and interior ministries by January 5 but that has not happened either. The UAE and Saudis may favor a settlement with the STC and even the Houthis The Saudis no doubt wish to settle the disagreement with the STC and the UAE and demand that the Hadi government either agree to share power with the STC or lose Saudi support. The Saudis and the UAE could even decide to settle issues with the Houthis. While there are efforts to keep talks going and avoid renewed fighting in the war within the war again, the failure of the agreement probably will lead to the STC supported by the UAE to attempt to regain power in Aden and adjacent areas as the situation was before the agreement. An analyst indicates some of the problems with the agreement: "The agreement had an extremely ambitious timetable," said Farea al-Muslimi, an associate fellow at London's Chatham House think tank.As both sides look for an exit, they are trading accusations over who is responsible for the failure to enact the accord."The agreement has the same problem as any other Yemeni agreement... everyone wants to sign and no one wants to implement," Muslimi said." The Saudis no doubt wish to settle the disagreement with the STC and the UAE and demand that the Hadi government either agree to share power with the STC or lose Saudi support. The Saudis and the UAE could even decide to settle issues with the Houthis. The Houthis might be willing to agree to a peace deal that left them in control of the north with the STC and the Hadi government in control of the south. Such a deal would free the UAE and Saudis from the expense of a war they appear unable to win and has been criticized by much of the international community. If the Hadi government does not agree to share power with the STC they may find themselves ending up in control of nothing after losing the support of the Saudis.  