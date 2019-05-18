By By Karen Graham 32 mins ago in Environment The Guardian has amended its official style guide addressing climate change in order to highlight what they say is the severity of the crisis, the British newspaper announced to readers Friday. “We want to ensure that we are being scientifically precise, while also communicating clearly with readers on this very important issue,” said the editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner. “The phrase ‘climate change’, for example, sounds rather passive and gentle when what scientists are talking about is a catastrophe for humanity.” Climate skeptics are also passe, with "climate science denier"{ being the preferred term to use. Viner says the Guardian's staff were informed in an email on Friday of the changes. “Increasingly, climate scientists and organizations from the UN to the Met Office are changing their terminology, and using stronger language to describe the situation we’re in,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the world is losing the battle against climate change Alberto RAGGIO, AFP/File Looking at headlines recently, it is obvious that globally, we are in a In his address, Guterres said, "Climate change is the defining issue of our time – and we are at a defining moment. We face a direct existential threat. Climate change is moving faster than we are – and its speed has provoked a sonic boom SOS across our world." A string of With flooded houses, totaled cars, downed power grids and damaged infrastructure, rebuilding from Harvey, which struck southeast Texas and part of Louisiana, will require large-scale mobilization Brendan Smialowski, AFP The U.S. state of Louisiana just recently used the term The term climate change has been heard so much that people have become immune to what it means. There is no sense of urgency or fear - just a benign phrase that doesn't garner any emotion anymore. Earlier this month, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who has inspired school strikes for climate around the globe, said: “It’s 2019. Can we all now call it what it is: climate breakdown, climate crisis, climate emergency, ecological breakdown, ecological crisis, and ecological emergency?” This journalist agrees with Miss Thunberg. Let's call a duck a duck and the climate crisis we are in a climate crisis. 