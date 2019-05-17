By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Baton Rouge - On Wednesday, Louisiana released a sweeping plan called LA SAFE, detailing climate adaptation strategies and underscoring the problem of coastal land loss. The plan is a detailed blueprint for coping with global warming. In April 2017, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an As part of the declaration, the state Oil Derrick in the Louisiana Bayou. Rainforest Action Network - Flickr CC2.0 Louisiana also placed into action its s Louisiana's coastal land loss continues at the rate of nearly a “Even with the full implementation of the master plan, it is likely Louisiana will continue to experience net land loss,” the A man navigates a boat of rescued goats past a partially submerged car after flooding on August 16, 2016 in Gonzales, Louisiana Brendan Smialowski, AFP Louisiana faces risks from three types of flooding Besides being the most flood-prone state in the country, Louisiana's flood risks extend to all three types of flooding—coastal (surge and tidal), fluvial (rivers), and pluvial (intense rain causing surface flooding). The report conceded that with flood mitigation plans in place, like levees, pumps, and floodgates, complete protection is impossible. This means that adaption is vital and necessary. The plan calls for a comprehensive approach to infrastructure reduction risks and ecological restoration efforts. Louisiana’s Strategic Adaptations for Future Environments (LA SAFE) is a holistic approach to flood risks, as well as the many human, economic, and environmental impacts associated with past flood losses and those expected in the future. With global warming fueling sea level rise, and land in the delta subsiding, local leaders need to be prepared to support "planned retreats from areas that are becoming unsustainable," the Map showing land losses in 2017 in Louisiana LA SAFE Using the CPRA Flood Risk Medium Scenario Modeling - we can see the expected land loss on Louisiana's coastline in 2067, and there will be a big difference. NOLA gives people a worst-case scenario: "Almost every community south of Interstate 10 – including areas around Lake Charles, Morgan City, Houma, Mandeville, and Madisonville – could be under water or surrounded by it before children born today reach their 40s. Compared to the 2017 map above, it is easy to see what's ahead for Louisiana. NOLA gives people a worst-case scenario: "Almost every community south of Interstate 10 – including areas around Lake Charles, Morgan City, Houma, Mandeville, and Madisonville – could be under water or surrounded by it before children born today reach their 40s.Louisiana should be commended for its frontal attack on global warming. There is probably no place in the country where the impacts of climate change are so visible. However, the state's approach to adapting to and mitigating the losses from this current "existential crisis," as the LA SAFE plan calls it, shows the resiliency and strength of Louisiana's citizens.