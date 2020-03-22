Access to clean water is moving in the wrong direction. As Digital Journal reported last year
, scientists and policy makers are predicting that the global demand for clean water will outpace our water supply by 2030. This is not only an issue for low-income countries. Taking the U.S. as an example, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates
it will cost $1 trillion to fix the U.S. water infrastructure issues, something that has led environmental campaigners to call for Trump's administration to make water system upgrades a legislative priority.
The theme for 2020's World Water Day is "Water: Our Common Wealth
". This is designed to focus the public and policy maker's attention to the fact that there are 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. Furthermore, 1 in 4 healthcare facilities lacks
basic water services (something of additional concern during the coronavirus pandemic). Another alarming statistic, from UNICEF
, is that each day, nearly 1,000 children die due to preventable water and sanitation-related diarrheal diseases.
This focus is in keeping with the United Nations of Sustainable Development Goal number 6, which is for water and sanitation for all global citizens by 2030 (there are 17 sustainability goals
in all).
Water scarcity, poor water quality and inadequate sanitation negatively impact food security, livelihood choices and educational opportunities for poor families across the world (United Nations).
As well as access to clean water, world water day includes a focus on environmental issues, especially climate change. Improved management of water will, as examples, help reduce floods, droughts, scarcity and pollution.
From the environmental perspective, it is recommended to
:
Turn off the tap while brushing, shaving or washing
Check for leaks and get it fixed immediately.
Add a full load of laundry before starting the washing machine.
Water used to rinse grain, fruit & veggies can be reused to water plants.
If feasible, install a rainwater harvesting system at home.
World Meteorological Day, which falls on March 23, shares the same climate-related theme
for 2020.