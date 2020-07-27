With COVID-19 out of control, experts plead for shutdown

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health More than 1,000 people in the U.S. died every day for four straight days last week due to Covid-19. That brings the total US death toll from the virus to nearly 147,000 as of Monday morning. This raises the question - Should the country shut down again? As more Covid-19 records get broken, debates on whether to send children back to school or to shut down the economy again are coming to a head. Researchers are projecting up to 175,000 deaths caused by the virus by August 15, according to an Florida, California, Hawaii and Oregon have reported record-breaking numbers of new cases since Friday. Texas, already dealing with an influx of virus cases and deaths, is now dealing with a States that lifted coronavirus restrictions are reversing course as cases surge and hospitals fill up across the Sun Belt, reports the Beaches that opened on Memorial Day shut back down by the Fourth of July. Masks are now required in many states and on all airlines. Now, many states are mandating that face masks be worn, while many school districts and universities are rethinking school openings this fall. Neptune Beach, Duval County, Florida Michael Rivera Letter to the president Because of the current situation in the country today, over 150 prominent medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses and other experts have "The best thing for the nation is not to reopen as quickly as possible, it's to save as many lives as possible," they wrote in the letter, which was sent last week to the Trump administration, leading members of Congress and state governors. The letter came just after an unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force recommended that 18 states in the coronavirus "red zone" for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases. The "red zone" is defined in the 359-page report as "those core-based statistical areas (CBSAs) and counties that during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population, and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10 percent." Basically, things do not look real good around the country. Today, it was learned the Miami Marlins' home opening game against the Baltimore Orioles tonight has been canceled due to a number of players and staff testing positive for Covid-19, according to multiple reports. Google will extend its remote work policy until at least July 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. A Google spokesperson on Monday confirmed the company’s plans, citing an internal memo by CEO Sundar Pichai. 