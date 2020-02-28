U.S. schools are updating emergency plans due to COVID-19

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities. Even though President Donald Trump has worked to minimize the fears over the coronavirus, on Wednesday, according to the “It’s the perfect time for businesses, health care systems, universities, and schools to look at their pandemic preparedness plans, dust them off, and make sure that they’re ready,” Trump said Wednesday at a White House news conference. Besides canceling trips abroad and preparing online lessons for students in the event of school closures. Following the temporary emergency closing of Bothell High School in Seattle, Washington, schools are using similar tactics as hospitals and health clinics in the U.S. - steadily preparing for new infections. Some schools are taking a unique approach to a possible health crisis, reports Masked Cambodian students line up to disinfect their hands with an alcohol solution before entering class at a school in Phnom Penh TANG CHHIN Sothy, AFP Miami has also set up a separate registration process for new students who potentially had exposure to COVID-19. School custodial staff have also been advised on paying particular attention to cleaning frequently touched locations, like doorknobs and bathroom facilities. “If there is one place where contagion can actually spread, it can be the schoolhouse,” Carvalho said in a news conference. He added that the school district is adding hand sanitizers in school buses and at entrances, exits, cafeterias, gyms and other areas where students congregate in schools, he said, according to the The American Association of School Administrators, in an Many school districts provide meals for children of low-income families, and many working parents rely on after-school programs or use their schools’ child care programs, said Francisco Negrón, chief legal officer for the National School Boards Association. The group is urging school leaders to discuss those issues with local authorities and develop contingency plans. School districts across the country have begun updating their emergency plans after federal officials warned that the COVID-19 virus is almost certain to begin spreading in the United States. 