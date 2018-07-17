Olivia Newton-John Centre ranked as one of the best in the world

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Health Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Australia is ranked in the Top 30 "Most Technologically Advanced Cancer Centers in the World." What makes the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre stand out is that it takes a holistic approach to treatment, which focuses on treating its patients from a holistic standpoint (body, mind, and spirit). It features landscaped gardens, reflection rooms, and the Centre itself was custom-made for patient comfort. In addition, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre has cutting-edge immunotherapy, genetic counseling, and it emphasizes translational research and clinical trials. From a technological standpoint, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre offers clinical genetics, specialist hematology clinics, cancer epigenetics, molecular diagnostics, melanoma and cancer vaccine research and the latest state-of-the-art operating rooms. Olivia Newton-John Denise Truscello Olivia Newton-John expressed her excitement for her cancer center's recognition on social media. "So proud of my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre and all of the doctors, nursing staff and administration," Newton-John exclaimed, prior to stating how happy she is for the patients as well. "Congratulations everyone," she added. In May of 2018, as Digital Journal Newton-John had battled cancer for the second time in 2017, after being in remission for 25 years. To learn more about the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, check out its The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre ranks No. 11 on the " Top Master's in Healthcare Administration " list. It joins an elite group of cancer centers such as The Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City (at No. 5), and the Hospital of the University of PA – Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia at No. 1.What makes the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre stand out is that it takes a holistic approach to treatment, which focuses on treating its patients from a holistic standpoint (body, mind, and spirit). It features landscaped gardens, reflection rooms, and the Centre itself was custom-made for patient comfort.In addition, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre has cutting-edge immunotherapy, genetic counseling, and it emphasizes translational research and clinical trials.From a technological standpoint, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre offers clinical genetics, specialist hematology clinics, cancer epigenetics, molecular diagnostics, melanoma and cancer vaccine research and the latest state-of-the-art operating rooms.Olivia Newton-John expressed her excitement for her cancer center's recognition on social media. "So proud of my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre and all of the doctors, nursing staff and administration," Newton-John exclaimed, prior to stating how happy she is for the patients as well. "Congratulations everyone," she added.In May of 2018, as Digital Journal reported , Olivia Newton-John received an honorary doctorate by La Trobe University in Melbourne, for her services in supporting and developing cancer research in Australia.Newton-John had battled cancer for the second time in 2017, after being in remission for 25 years.To learn more about the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, check out its official website , and Facebook page More about Olivia NewtonJohn Cancer Wellness and Research Cen, Australia, Olivia NewtonJohn More news from Olivia NewtonJohn Ca... Australia Olivia NewtonJohn