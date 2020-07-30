Florida reports third straight single-day COVID-19 death record

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Health Florida reported 252 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday, its third straight single-day record total of COVID-19 fatalities. The state also added 9,956 new cases, bringing its total to more than 461,000 infections. Florida's numbers rank as the second-highest infection total in the nation, just behind California's 473,785, according to Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases and record numbers of deaths, the The Lone Star state also reported 9,042 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing Texas’s total to 403,307. Texas now has the dubious honor of trailing only California, Florida and New York in infections. Spokesman Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party released a statement in response to the highest single-day death toll: saying “the coronavirus is now out of control.” Instead of following the advice of doctors and experts, Donald Trump and Greg Abbott tried to discredit them to appease their right-wing lobbyist, donors, and base, even things as simple as wearing a mask,” he said. “This is emblematic of the modern-day Republican Party: putting the pursuit of power over science and logic.” This heart-breaking milestone comes as the U.S. surpasses 150,000 deaths from the virus. Additionally, Arkansas, Montana and Oregon also reported record high single-day deaths on Wednesday. Nearly half of all states are now part of the government's so-called "red zone" due to surges, which disproportionately affect communities of color.Florida's numbers rank as the second-highest infection total in the nation, just behind California's 473,785, according to CBS News. Florida is also the largest state in the country without some form of a statewide mask mandate.Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases and record numbers of deaths, the state's largest school district announced that it will begin the school year virtually on Aug. 31. This despite a push by Governor Ron DeSantis to have school districts provide in-classroom options. The Hill is reporting that Texas reported its highest single-day total of COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. According to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 313 new fatalities were added. Texas, which recorded its first COVID-19 death in March, has now reported at total of 6,190 fatalities.The Lone Star state also reported 9,042 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing Texas’s total to 403,307. Texas now has the dubious honor of trailing only California, Florida and New York in infections.Spokesman Abhi Rahman with the Texas Democratic Party released a statement in response to the highest single-day death toll: saying “the coronavirus is now out of control.”Instead of following the advice of doctors and experts, Donald Trump and Greg Abbott tried to discredit them to appease their right-wing lobbyist, donors, and base, even things as simple as wearing a mask,” he said. “This is emblematic of the modern-day Republican Party: putting the pursuit of power over science and logic.” More about coronavirus, Florida, Texas, redeaths, Health coronavirus Florida Texas redeaths Health