COVID-19
, the illness that can affect a person's lungs and airways, and causes by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2
, is not only changing lifestyles and approaches to working (as well as rising unemployment), the global pandemic is also altering perceptions. This includes lowering expectations and developing new concerns and anxieties among the populace.
Piplsay, which is a global platform for getting people’s opinions at scale, has recently run a survey looking at people in the U.K., focusing on attitudes to the coronavirus pandemic. For this, Piplsay polled 7,063 people
nationwide to get insights into their concerns and everyday lives.
In relation to the research question, 'Has COVID-19 made Britain fearful?
', the study showed that only 17 percent of people think the COVID-19 outbreak is a one-off incident. That is they fear that other viral pandemics may emerge in their lifetimes. In relation the likelihood of further incidents, the survey showed that 60 percent of people say they plan to keep themselves prepared for future such outbreaks; majority plan to focus on their health and fitness.
In terms of going forwards, adjusting to the new normal, the research showed that 90 percent of those plan to maintain some hygiene practices post the pandemic as well. This also fits in with the assumptions around a new infectious diseases emerging at some future point.
A second area of inquiry was around children. The research focus here 'What parents in the UK have to say?
'
In relation to findings connected with youngsters, the survey showed how 54 percent of parents say their child’s media consumption has increased drastically, this was despite 83 percent of parents are educating their child at home amidst school closures.
As an indicator of the extent of digital transformation, 28 percent of parents report they are using online educational apps or videos for home schooling.