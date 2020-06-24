Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCDC director - Coronavirus has 'brought this nation to its knees'

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     34 mins ago in Health
Seven US states have reported record-high hospitalizations from the coronavirus, as case numbers continue to surge across much of the south and south-west. The federal government is also rolling-back testing programs where they are most needed.
On Tuesday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Robert Redfield, told a congressional hearing that “one little virus” had exposed the paucity of the US’s public health infrastructure and “brought this nation to its knees” – adding that spending on the Covid-19 crisis would probably top $7 billion.
The seven states - Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas - are all reporting record-high numbers of cases and hospitalizations, particularly in Arizona and Texas, according to NBC News.
Arizona reported a record high of 3,591 new cases Tuesday, with nearly 60,000 known cases in the state overall. The swell in cases came as President Donald Trump held a rally at a Phoenix megachurch Tuesday. Additionally, there has been a surge in the number of inpatient beds occupied by positive or suspected COVID-19 patients,
Texas and California on Tuesday set new records for the number of new coronavirus cases, passing 5,000 new cases in a span of 24-hours. According to the Washington Post, 33 states and U.S. territories now have a rolling average of new cases that is higher than last week.
Trump administration bails on COVID-19 testing
The federal government is ending funding and support for local COVID-19 testing sites around the country as of June 30. This order includes seven sites in Texas, where cases and hospitalizations are climbing rapidly.
The 13 affected sites are located in Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. They were set up early on in the outbreak by the federal government to ramp up testing capabilities and take some of the burdens off local and state governments.
According to Business Insider, funding for these test sites expires June 30, and federal officials are said to have decided not to extend it. The bad part is that this news comes just days after Trump claimed that the US's high infection numbers were a result of widespread testing, adding that he had asked officials to start scaling back on testing.
More about coronavirus, restrictions eased, rise in cases, roll back testing programs, Hospitalizations
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump's brother seeks to block niece's unflattering memoir: report
Review: Waterloo Revival releases catchy 'Something You Ain't Ever Had' Special
Jillian Clare talks 'Thanks for Coming In' podcast, digital age Special
Vulnerability discovered in IBM Maximo software
Halt extradition of Huawei exec says former Canada Supreme Court Justice
Op-Ed: No more public support money? Say goodbye to the economy
Johnson & Johnson told to pay $2.1 billion over cancer-causing talc powder
Top French historian slams Macron's statue stance as another is attacked
US facing 'critical' coronavirus surge
Twitter hides 'abusive' Trump tweet targeting protestors