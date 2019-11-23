Canadian consumers also warned to not eat romaine lettuce

“Although an outbreak is not occurring in Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has identified one Canadian illness with a similar genetic fingerprint to illnesses reported in the U.S. investigation,” the agency said in a statement late Friday, specifying the Manitoba resident became ill in mid-October, reports the Montreal Gazette.
According to CTV News Canada
, E. coli O157:H7
. has been found in products that include Bonduelle's Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon, Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham, Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon and Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken.
The CFIA advisory, dated November 22, 2019
, says the products in question were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and possibly other provinces and territories, and have best before dates of either Oct. 29 or Oct. 31, 2019. There is no health hazard classification listed.
The CFIA warning was triggered by the recall of products containing romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California. The CFIA notes that if the products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through a Food Recall Warning.
CBC Canada
is reporting that the CFIA has confirmed that romaine lettuce from the affected areas reported in the U.S. investigation is imported to Canada at this time of year. The CFIA says it is taking measures to protect consumers and is taking actions at the border to make sure affected romaine lettuce products are not being imported into Canada.
"Canadian and U.S. health officials are collaborating to identify commonalities between the recent illnesses in an effort to identify the source of contamination affecting consumers," the Public Health Agency of Canada
said on Friday.