Web browsers are getting a security upgrade

By Tim Sandle     9 hours ago in Internet
A new innovation aims to provide the same level of cybersecurity to the Internet web browser as people have on their mobile phones and tablet devices.
Since 2018, over three million people have used a patented technology, developed by iProov, in the form of mobile device apps in order to confirm their genuine presence. As examples, people who wish to access a bank account or register for secure services can use biometrics to hold their phone or another mobile device in front of their faces.
The technology is called Flashmark and the process involves the use of a unique colored illumination, which assesses the identity of the user and confirms genuine presence assurance, providing a strong form of authentication, which is superior to any password.
The technology is used beyond the smartphone. Some major security-conscious organizations, such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, Standard Bank in South Africa, and ING in the Netherlands, have applied the technology in large-scale applications.
In a new development, organizations will now be enabled to deliver this form of authentication process on a web browser. Users without smartphones or those who prefer to use laptops or desktop computers for online banking or other secure services will be able to use this form of biometric encryption. .
The adaption of the technology to the web browser is a reflection that many larger purchases continue to be made via desktops/laptops. Desktop devices accounted for 37 percent of web traffic in 2019 and delivered 56 percent of web revenue (indicating the higher values of sales made from desktop computers).
With the roll-out to web browsers, this is designed to deliver digital onboarding, multi-factor authentication, and account and password recovery. The technology also enables businesses to add additional security against digital attacks like deepfakes.
More about Web browsers, Cybersecurity, Internet
 
