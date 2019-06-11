Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Multi-platinum dance recording artist VASSY chatted with Digital Journal about her latest chart-topping single "Concrete Heart," and the impact of technology on electronic dance music. "Concrete Heart" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club charts. "This is my sixth number one," she exclaimed. "It's always an honor to continue to be acknowledged by the community. I am so grateful." On her future plans, VASSY said, "I am currently working on finishing new music for the fans. I am also super excited to be headlining the San Diego Pride festival in a few weeks, which is one of my favorite Pride celebrations." Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "I like to stay positive in life and just be happy with each day at a time. I always remind myself to try to keep things simple and not complicate them." Digital transformation of the electronic dance music scene On the impact of technology and streaming on the electronic dance music scene she said, "Technology and streaming platforms have made it very easy to share your music with the world. It definitely has changed the industry a lot." "Technology is everything now," she said. "From writing on a laptop to recording to sharing your music, it’s all through the power of technology." She listed Bono from U2 and Pink as her dream collaboration choices in the music business. For the Greek-American community, she said, "I would like to say that I try to continue my father's legacy every day as a Greek man migrating from Greece to Australia. He worked very hard to give us the opportunities he did not have. Bless his soul. I try to implement that work ethic in my life and understand that it takes hard work to earn what you want in life." "It has been wonderful to be embraced by the American Greek community here. I hope I can inspire other Greek Americans to follow their dreams," she exclaimed. On her single " Concrete Heart ," she said, "I wanted to write a song about the fear of rejection and how in that vulnerability you can really learn to accept yourself and be hopeful. I wanted to make a pop-leaning dance record that celebrates this united feeling of love.""Concrete Heart" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club charts. "This is my sixth number one," she exclaimed. "It's always an honor to continue to be acknowledged by the community. I am so grateful."On her future plans, VASSY said, "I am currently working on finishing new music for the fans. I am also super excited to be headlining the San Diego Pride festival in a few weeks, which is one of my favorite Pride celebrations."Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "I like to stay positive in life and just be happy with each day at a time. I always remind myself to try to keep things simple and not complicate them."On the impact of technology and streaming on the electronic dance music scene she said, "Technology and streaming platforms have made it very easy to share your music with the world. It definitely has changed the industry a lot.""Technology is everything now," she said. "From writing on a laptop to recording to sharing your music, it’s all through the power of technology."She listed Bono from U2 and Pink as her dream collaboration choices in the music business.For the Greek-American community, she said, "I would like to say that I try to continue my father's legacy every day as a Greek man migrating from Greece to Australia. He worked very hard to give us the opportunities he did not have. Bless his soul. I try to implement that work ethic in my life and understand that it takes hard work to earn what you want in life.""It has been wonderful to be embraced by the American Greek community here. I hope I can inspire other Greek Americans to follow their dreams," she exclaimed. More about Vassy, concrete heart, Electronic, Music, Pink Vassy concrete heart Electronic Music Pink U2 Bono