This marks their highest peak position in Pollstar Magazine
, which is the leading publication in concerts. This ranking was based on ticket sales for the end of 2017. Last year, The Paramount booked approximately 200 shows at its venue.
In its third quarter, The Paramount had clocked in at No. 7
as Digital Journal previously reported
.
Co-owner of The Paramount, Brian Doyle, created the venue's commercial success to its diverse bookings, especially since it is comprised of concerts for fans of such diverse musical genres as punk rock, country, hip-hop, jazz, pop, traditional pop, and adult contemporary, among others. It also regularly hosts boxing matches and stand-up comedy shows as part of The Paramount's "Comedy Series."
Speaking of comedians, last year alone, The Paramount featured shows by Kevin James, Sebastian Maniscalco, The Impractical Jokers and Jim Breuer, among others. Also, the most popular tribute bands perform at The Paramount including Jessie's Girl, Get The Led Out, as well as Mike DelGuidice and his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot.
In 2018, The Paramount was nominated for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Best of Long Island
" competition.
