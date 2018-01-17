Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageThe Paramount ranks No. 5 worldwide in 2017 Pollstar Magazine

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
Huntington - The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island has made the Top 5 in the club venues category for 2017 on Pollstar Magazine.
This marks their highest peak position in Pollstar Magazine, which is the leading publication in concerts. This ranking was based on ticket sales for the end of 2017. Last year, The Paramount booked approximately 200 shows at its venue.
In its third quarter, The Paramount had clocked in at No. 7 as Digital Journal previously reported.
Co-owner of The Paramount, Brian Doyle, created the venue's commercial success to its diverse bookings, especially since it is comprised of concerts for fans of such diverse musical genres as punk rock, country, hip-hop, jazz, pop, traditional pop, and adult contemporary, among others. It also regularly hosts boxing matches and stand-up comedy shows as part of The Paramount's "Comedy Series."
Speaking of comedians, last year alone, The Paramount featured shows by Kevin James, Sebastian Maniscalco, The Impractical Jokers and Jim Breuer, among others. Also, the most popular tribute bands perform at The Paramount including Jessie's Girl, Get The Led Out, as well as Mike DelGuidice and his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot.
In 2018, The Paramount was nominated for "Best Concert Venue" in the "Best of Long Island" competition.
To learn more about The Paramount in Huntington, check out its official website.
More about the paramount, pollstar, Magazine, Huntington, Long island
 
Latest News
Top News
IS poses threat to Iraq one month after 'liberation'
May, Macron meet at UK summit as migrant crisis, Brexit loom large
A year of Trump fails to improve US-Russia ties
Op-Ed: Cryptocoin tether weathers stormy crash of cryptocurrencies
Barcelona Council abandons Microsoft for open-source software
Dylan Matthew talks new single 'Forever & Always' Special
Israeli forces kill suspect in rabbi's murder in West Bank raid
'Nobody should be forcibly returned to Libya': HRW chief
David Cook to embark on tour to promote new 'Chromance' EP
Business Process Management is central to digital transformation