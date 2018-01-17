By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Huntington - The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island has made the Top 5 in the club venues category for 2017 on Pollstar Magazine. In its third quarter, The Paramount had clocked in at No. 7 as Digital Journal Co-owner of The Paramount, Brian Doyle, created the venue's commercial success to its diverse bookings, especially since it is comprised of concerts for fans of such diverse musical genres as punk rock, country, hip-hop, jazz, pop, traditional pop, and adult contemporary, among others. It also regularly hosts boxing matches and stand-up comedy shows as part of The Paramount's "Comedy Series." Speaking of comedians, last year alone, The Paramount featured shows by Kevin James, Sebastian Maniscalco, The Impractical Jokers and Jim Breuer, among others. Also, the most popular tribute bands perform at The Paramount including Jessie's Girl, Get The Led Out, as well as Mike DelGuidice and his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot. In 2018, The Paramount was nominated for "Best Concert Venue" in the " To learn more about The Paramount in Huntington, check out its This marks their highest peak position in Pollstar Magazine, which is the leading publication in concerts. This ranking was based on ticket sales for the end of 2017. Last year, The Paramount booked approximately 200 shows at its venue.In its third quarter, The Paramount had clocked in atas Digital Journal previously reported Co-owner of The Paramount, Brian Doyle, created the venue's commercial success to its diverse bookings, especially since it is comprised of concerts for fans of such diverse musical genres as punk rock, country, hip-hop, jazz, pop, traditional pop, and adult contemporary, among others. It also regularly hosts boxing matches and stand-up comedy shows as part of The Paramount's "Comedy Series."Speaking of comedians, last year alone, The Paramount featured shows by Kevin James, Sebastian Maniscalco, The Impractical Jokers and Jim Breuer, among others. Also, the most popular tribute bands perform at The Paramount including Jessie's Girl, Get The Led Out, as well as Mike DelGuidice and his Billy Joel tribute band, Big Shot.In 2018, The Paramount was nominated for "Best Concert Venue" in the " Best of Long Island " competition.To learn more about The Paramount in Huntington, check out its official website More about the paramount, pollstar, Magazine, Huntington, Long island the paramount pollstar Magazine Huntington Long island