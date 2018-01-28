"Tonight is The Paramount’s 1,000th Show," they exclaimed in a social media post on The Paramount's Facebook page
. They gave a shout out to their fans and audience for coming out to the shows, as well as for supporting music and the arts. They expressed their gratitude to the artists for making the shows "awesome," as well as their staff.
The Paramount in Huntington, New York
Amy Vivinetto
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported
, The Paramount ranked No. 5 in the world in Pollstar Magazine
in the Club Venues category for the final quarter of 2017. It moved up two spots from No. 7, where it ranked for the third quarter
of 2017.
The Paramount
was also nominated for the "Best Concert Venue" in the 2018 "Best of Long Island
" competition.
For more information on The Paramount in Huntington, check out its official website
.