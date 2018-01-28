Email
article imageThe Paramount on Long Island celebrates 1000th show Special

By Markos Papadatos     5 hours ago in Music
Huntington - On January 27, The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island celebrated a major milestone with their venue: their 1000th show!
"Tonight is The Paramount’s 1,000th Show," they exclaimed in a social media post on The Paramount's Facebook page. They gave a shout out to their fans and audience for coming out to the shows, as well as for supporting music and the arts. They expressed their gratitude to the artists for making the shows "awesome," as well as their staff.
The Paramount in Huntington New York
The Paramount in Huntington, New York
Amy Vivinetto
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, The Paramount ranked No. 5 in the world in Pollstar Magazine in the Club Venues category for the final quarter of 2017. It moved up two spots from No. 7, where it ranked for the third quarter of 2017.
The Paramount was also nominated for the "Best Concert Venue" in the 2018 "Best of Long Island" competition.
For more information on The Paramount in Huntington, check out its official website.
More about the paramount, Long island, Huntington, Venue
 
