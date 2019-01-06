In the eleventh season of the reality competition America's Got Talent
, Valentinetti was the golden buzzer pick for judge Heidi Klum thanks to his soaring rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." He ended up finishing in fifth place that season; moreover, young singer-songwriter and ukulele player Grace VanderWaal won the show.
He is a versatile performer and his music encompasses elements of jazz, big band, traditional pop, adult contemporary and swing.
On February 9, 2019, Valentinetti will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island. This was the concert that was rescheduled from December 21, 2018, due to a power outage at the venue that cancelled his performance.
This past November, Valentinetti released his holiday album, Christmas Presents
, which is available on iTunes
.
