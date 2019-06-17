Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Huntington - Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera chatted with Digital Journal about the Pop 2000 Tour and he opened up about being a recording artist in this digital age. "We have been touring nonstop," he added, prior to sharing that he did living room shows. "We raised over $24,000 for the Avril Lavigne Foundation so that's awesome," he said. He shared that he is in the process of working on his Ryan Cabrera and Friends album, which will feature duets with other artists. "Each song features a different artist," he said. "I've enjoyed working with all my friends since everybody around me is so talented. I like to showcase them as well as myself. Creating art is fun." On July 24, they will be performing at "The fans are going to get an eclectic mix of great music. I am a big fan of all the artists, so I am very lucky to be on this tour," he said. "We are all big fans of each other and that's why the tour works so well, and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. We are all happy doing it." Cabrera is pleased with the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) since it protects songwriters and creators. "I am fine with that. I am for it," he said. "That's the way it should be." On being an artist in this digital age, Cabrera said, "You have to adapt. The cool thing is that I can write something today and put it out tomorrow. In this digital age, I can do things that I couldn't do 10 years ago. Back then, it would take months and months to accomplish that. I love it now. It is a really great platform to get music to the fans quicker." To learn more about singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, check out his The Pop 2000 Tour is hosted by Lance Bass from NSYNC, and in addition to Cabrera, it features such musical acts as O-Town, Aaron Carter and Tyler Hilton. "It will have a wide variety of all different kinds of music," he admitted. "There is something in it for everybody. It is a good mix.""We have been touring nonstop," he added, prior to sharing that he did living room shows. "We raised over $24,000 for the Avril Lavigne Foundation so that's awesome," he said.He shared that he is in the process of working on his Ryan Cabrera and Friends album, which will feature duets with other artists. "Each song features a different artist," he said. "I've enjoyed working with all my friends since everybody around me is so talented. I like to showcase them as well as myself. Creating art is fun."On July 24, they will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "We are looking forward to playing The Paramount. It is going to be a fun time," he said."The fans are going to get an eclectic mix of great music. I am a big fan of all the artists, so I am very lucky to be on this tour," he said. "We are all big fans of each other and that's why the tour works so well, and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. We are all happy doing it."Cabrera is pleased with the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) since it protects songwriters and creators. "I am fine with that. I am for it," he said. "That's the way it should be."On being an artist in this digital age, Cabrera said, "You have to adapt. The cool thing is that I can write something today and put it out tomorrow. In this digital age, I can do things that I couldn't do 10 years ago. Back then, it would take months and months to accomplish that. I love it now. It is a really great platform to get music to the fans quicker."To learn more about singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Ryan Cabrera, Paramount, Singersongwriter, pop 2000, Tour Ryan Cabrera Paramount Singersongwriter pop 2000 Tour