On July 25, it was announced that 15-time Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs is headed to the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, as part of its class of 2018. Most impressive about this prestigious bluegrass honor is that it comes a few months after the announcement of Skaggs' forthcoming Country Music Hall of Fame induction, which will take place this October, where he will be honored in the "Modern Era Artist" category.

In a live broadcast on SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction, Skaggs was announced as one of this year's IBMA Hall of Fame inductees, along with Paul Williams, Tom T. Hall and the late Dixie Hall. Their induction ceremony will take place on September 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina, at this year's IBMA Awards.

Skaggs expressed that he is extremely honored to be headed to the International Bluegrass Music Hall of fame, where he will find himself in the company of the late Bill Monroe, who was affectionately known as the "Father of Bluegrass." Skaggs noted that the influence that Monroe had on him and all the other bluegrass musicians will never be replicated.

A few days following his upcoming IBMA induction, on September 29, Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder, will be playing a headlining show at IBMA's Wide Open Bluegrass Festival in Raleigh. This live show will feature a special collaboration with country star Patty Loveless.

To learn more about 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award (IBMA) Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, check out his official homepage