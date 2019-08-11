Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill paid homage to one of his biggest musical heroes, Merle Haggard, with his new song "A World Without Haggard." "A World Without Haggard" is a track featured on Gill's forthcoming studio album, Okie, which will be released on August 23. Last year, Gill scored a nomination for the coveted The Verdict Overall, "A World Without Haggard" by Vince Gill is country as grits. They don't make music like anymore with the crying of the steel guitar, and such raw, vivid lyrics. It is safe to say that Merle Haggard is smiling down from heaven on this resonant, velvet vocal performance by Gill. This new song garners an A rating. To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer In this tune, Gill praises Haggard for being his biggest inspiration and the reason why he sang the blues. He also sang about Haggard teaching him how to play the guitar and how to write a country song. Since Gill is also from Oklahoma, he shared that Haggard "made him proud to be an Okie," and describes him as the "best that's ever been.""A World Without Haggard" is a track featured on Gill's forthcoming studio album, Okie, which will be released on August 23.Last year, Gill scored a nomination for the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame , but with songs like this, it is evident that Vince Gill rightfully deserves to be in there since he epitomizes the best that country music has to offer: real stories, real melodies, rumbling vocals.Overall, "A World Without Haggard" by Vince Gill is country as grits. They don't make music like anymore with the crying of the steel guitar, and such raw, vivid lyrics. It is safe to say that Merle Haggard is smiling down from heaven on this resonant, velvet vocal performance by Gill. This new song garners an A rating.To learn more about Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and his music, check out his official homepage More about vince gill, Merle haggard, Country, a world without haggard vince gill Merle haggard Country a world without hagg...