article imageReview: Travis Denning rocks on 'David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Rising country artist Travis Denning released his new single "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs" on Mercury Nashville.
"David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs" was co-penned by such country songwriters as Jon Randall, Jessi Alexander and Denning himself. The tune is mid-tempo, and it is a coming-of-age story that paints a vivid picture about a young guy that is reminiscing about his carefree memories in college.
Denning's vocals on "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs" are reminiscent of such esteemed country artists as Justin Moore meets Kip Moore. The song is nostalgic, liberating and heartfelt. Many of his male listeners can certainly relate to its moving lyrics.
Throughout his career in Music City (Nashville), Denning's songs have been recorded by such country stars as Jason Aldean, Justin Moore and Chase Rice. Denning inked a record deal with Universal Music Nashville in 2017, and he is working on his debut studio album.
"David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Travis Denning's "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs" stands out by a mile on the radio airwaves, due to its distinct lyrics, and Denning's rumbling vocals. One thing is for sure. This Georgia native is going places thanks to his debut single. This song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about rising country sensation Travis Denning, check out his official website, and Facebook page.
