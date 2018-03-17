Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: The Victory Drive release rocking new single 'Hey Anxiety' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Victory Drive have released their new radio single "Hey Anxiety," which is melodically stunning. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can slightly recall Tal Bachman's Juno-winning pop single "She's So High," which ought to be taken as a compliment. "Hey Anxiety" premiered in Groundsounds. In 2018, The Victory Drive have been out touring with such artists as Drake Bell and Aaron Carter.
Ironically enough, the single "Hey Anxiety" hits close to home with singer-songwriter Jamie McClanahan's battle with anxiety, where he decided to write a tune about it, in an effort to help other fans and listeners identify with it.
A power-pop band, The Victory Drive is from Belmar, New Jersey. The Victory Drive's music is available on iTunes. Fans and listeners can check out their distinct cover of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."
The Verdict
Overall, The Victory Drive soars on their new single "Hey Anxiety." They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Their vocals are smooth, and the song is made for soft rock, adult contemporary and alternative radio stations. "Hey Anxiety" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about The Victory Drive and their new music, check out their official Facebook page, and their website.
More about The Victory Drive, hey anxiety, Single, Band
 
Latest News
Top News
Turkish Cypriots vow to stand firm in island gas dispute
India's Silicon Valley faces man-made water crisis
Rohingya returnees won't be kept in camps 'forever': Myanmar official
New speed record for quantum computers
NASA to go forward with 'Gateway' at expense of telescope
Malaysia warns Rohingya crisis could pose security risk
Artificial intelligence identifies gender from a smile
Baby Donald Trump causes a stir in Afghanistan
Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy poisoning row
Facebook suspends Trump linked data firm