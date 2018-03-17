Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The Victory Drive have released their new radio single "Hey Anxiety," which is melodically stunning. Digital Journal has the scoop. Ironically enough, the single "Hey Anxiety" hits close to home with singer-songwriter Jamie McClanahan's battle with anxiety, where he decided to write a tune about it, in an effort to help other fans and listeners identify with it. A power-pop band, The Victory Drive is from Belmar, New Jersey. The Victory Drive's music is available on The Verdict Overall, The Victory Drive soars on their new single "Hey Anxiety." They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Their vocals are smooth, and the song is made for soft rock, adult contemporary and alternative radio stations. "Hey Anxiety" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about The song has a retro vibe to it, where the listener can slightly recall Tal Bachman's Juno-winning pop single "She's So High," which ought to be taken as a compliment. "Hey Anxiety" premiered in Groundsounds . In 2018, The Victory Drive have been out touring with such artists as Drake Bell and Aaron Carter.Ironically enough, the single "Hey Anxiety" hits close to home with singer-songwriter Jamie McClanahan's battle with anxiety, where he decided to write a tune about it, in an effort to help other fans and listeners identify with it.A power-pop band, The Victory Drive is from Belmar, New Jersey. The Victory Drive's music is available on iTunes . Fans and listeners can check out their distinct cover of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance."Overall, The Victory Drive soars on their new single "Hey Anxiety." They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Their vocals are smooth, and the song is made for soft rock, adult contemporary and alternative radio stations. "Hey Anxiety" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about The Victory Drive and their new music, check out their official Facebook page , and their website More about The Victory Drive, hey anxiety, Single, Band The Victory Drive hey anxiety Single Band