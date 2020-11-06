Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Music System Of A Down released two new songs "Protect the Land" and "Genocidal Humanoidz" and they are noteworthy tunes. Digital Journal has the scoop. The music video for "Protect the Land" was directed by Ara Soudjian and Shavo Odadjian, and it was subsequently produced by Lara Aslanian. Daron Malakian remarked that System of A Down is perhaps the sole rock group that has governments as enemies, as well as the sole rock band that is at war, so he wrote these songs to boost the morale of our troops and Armenians around the globe. Both of these songs are worth more than just a passing glance, and they earn two thumbs up. They are available on digital service providers by System of A Down is made up of Daron Malakian on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, and co-lead vocals, Serj Tankian on lead vocals, Shavo Odadjian on bass, and background vocals, and John Dolmayan on drums and percussion. To learn more about System of A Down and their new music, check out their This marks the Grammy-winning rock band's first new music in 15 years. The proceeds will benefit the Armenia Fund , which will be used to provide crucial, desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those that are affected by the turmoil that is happening in Artsakh.The music video for "Protect the Land" was directed by Ara Soudjian and Shavo Odadjian, and it was subsequently produced by Lara Aslanian.Daron Malakian remarked that System of A Down is perhaps the sole rock group that has governments as enemies, as well as the sole rock band that is at war, so he wrote these songs to boost the morale of our troops and Armenians around the globe.Both of these songs are worth more than just a passing glance, and they earn two thumbs up. They are available on digital service providers by clicking here . These tunes speak of a dire and serious war that is perpetrated upon their cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.System of A Down is made up of Daron Malakian on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, and co-lead vocals, Serj Tankian on lead vocals, Shavo Odadjian on bass, and background vocals, and John Dolmayan on drums and percussion.To learn more about System of A Down and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about System Of A Down, Protect the Land, Rock System Of A Down Protect the Land Rock