Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 8, Grammy award-winning rock group Switchfoot released their new music video for "Native Tongue." Digital Journal has the scoop. The Verdict For anybody who has yet to see This video made this journalist re-live their performance of this tune at To learn more about Read More: Switchfoot lead singer Jon Foreman chatted with Their live video was directed by Erick Frost with additional cameras by Dynamo Studios, and it was subsequently edited by Essix Media House. This was recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, and it allows for the entire band to shine as a whole.For anybody who has yet to see Switchfoot in concert, this music video is the next best thing. It captures the adrenaline and energy of a concert rendition of "Native Tongue." It is a substantial indication that Switchfoot is one of the best live bands out there.This video made this journalist re-live their performance of this tune at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. The live "Native Tongue" video is vivacious and fun, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Switchfoot and their tour dates, check out their official website : Switchfoot lead singer Jon Foreman chatted with Digital Journal More about switchfoot, Video, Live, Native Tongue switchfoot Video Live Native Tongue