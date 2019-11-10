Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music New York - On November 9, thrash metal band Slayer performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of the final leg of "The Final Campaign" Tour. They were able to take their fans and listeners on a journey through time with their music. They continued with the heavy "Post Mortem" and their Grammy-nominated "Hate Worldwide." "War Ensemble" was this journalist's personal favorite song since it transported me back to his childhood days. "Thank you very much," lead singer Tom Araya said. "I want to thank you very much for coming today and tonight. Anybody here in '90 and '91? That you very much for being a part of my fucking life," he added, and belted out "When the Stillness Comes." Equally noteworthy songs included "Born of Fire," "Seasons in the Abyss" and the melodic "Chemical Warfare," which was sheer bliss. "Hell Awaits" and "South of Heaven" were electrifying, and the fire in the background elevated the show to a higher level. After "Raining Blood," they closed their set with "Dead Skin Mask" and the fan-favorite, the upbeat "Angel of Death," where they left their die-hard fans wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, Slayer put on an incredible, high-octane live set at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple. The band proved that they are living thrash metal kings and that musically, they are in a league of their own. There was a feeling of euphoria and nostalgia in the venue, and Slayer commanded the hallowed stage like no other. Last night, Slayer proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and that they were one of the most glaring omissions on this year's ballot for the Class of 2020. A nod in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would have been a fitting way to end their touring career. For anybody who has any doubts, all they need to see was a highlight reel of their show last night at The Garden. Their final live show in New York garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Slayer and their music, check out their Read More: Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal reviewed Slayer's Slayer kicked off their set with the up-tempo and high-energy "Repentless," and they immediately broke into "Mandatory Suicide" and "World Painted Blood."They were able to take their fans and listeners on a journey through time with their music. They continued with the heavy "Post Mortem" and their Grammy-nominated "Hate Worldwide." "War Ensemble" was this journalist's personal favorite song since it transported me back to his childhood days."Thank you very much," lead singer Tom Araya said. "I want to thank you very much for coming today and tonight. Anybody here in '90 and '91? That you very much for being a part of my fucking life," he added, and belted out "When the Stillness Comes."Equally noteworthy songs included "Born of Fire," "Seasons in the Abyss" and the melodic "Chemical Warfare," which was sheer bliss. "Hell Awaits" and "South of Heaven" were electrifying, and the fire in the background elevated the show to a higher level.After "Raining Blood," they closed their set with "Dead Skin Mask" and the fan-favorite, the upbeat "Angel of Death," where they left their die-hard fans wanting to hear more.Overall, Slayer put on an incredible, high-octane live set at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple. The band proved that they are living thrash metal kings and that musically, they are in a league of their own. There was a feeling of euphoria and nostalgia in the venue, and Slayer commanded the hallowed stage like no other.Last night, Slayer proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and that they were one of the most glaring omissions on this year's ballot for the Class of 2020.A nod in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would have been a fitting way to end their touring career. For anybody who has any doubts, all they need to see was a highlight reel of their show last night at The Garden. Their final live show in New York garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Slayer and their music, check out their official website : Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal reviewed Slayer's The Relentless Killogy film. More about Slayer, Madison square garden, Metal, thrash, New york Slayer Madison square garde... Metal thrash New york