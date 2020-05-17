Email
article imageReview: Sara Evans releases her greatest album to date — 'Copy That' Special

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Country star Sara Evans is back with perhaps her best studio album to date, "Copy That," where she collaborated with producer Jarrad K. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It was released on May 15, via her own label, Born to Fly Records. The collection opens with the funky "If I Can't Have You," where he puts her own spin to a disco classic, and it is followed by the sultry and mid-tempo "Don't Get Me Wrong," which will make the listener clap along with her. Equally fun and upbeat is "Come on Eileen."
Phillip Sweet lends his rich, rumbling voice on "Whenever I Call You 'Friend'," while Old Crow Medicine Show joins her on the Hank Williams-penned "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." She showcases her wide vocal range on the obscure John Mayer track "All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye," which is sheer bliss.
Equally noteworthy is her take on The Wallflowers' "6th Avenue Heartache." After the spitfire "My Sharona," it closes with the timeless "She's Got You," where she does country queen Patsy Cline justice, as well as a soothing version of Chicago's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry."
Copy That is available on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Sara Evans delights on her brand new album, Copy That. There is a lot of variety on this musical effort, and she makes all of these classics her own. It garners an A rating.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sara Evans about her latest studio album, Copy That.
Sara Evans
Sara Evans
LOWFIELD
More about sara evans, Album, Copy That, Country
 
