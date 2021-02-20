Email
Review: Rock star Ricky Byrd spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host and media personality of "The Donna Drake Show." Byrd is a former band member of Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2015. As a solo artist, he released his latest album Sobering Times.
Their entire conversation may be seen and heard below.
His latest studio offering, Sobering Times, is available by clicking here.
For more information on veteran rock singer-songwriter Ricky Byrd and his new album Sobering Times, check out his official homepage, and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd about his Sobering Times album.
