Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Byrd was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning TV host and media personality of "The Donna Drake Show." Byrd is a former band member of Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2015. As a solo artist, he released his latest album Sobering Times.
Their entire conversation may be seen and heard below.
