Singing sensation Rena Strober has released her new music video for "Imagine That!", which was based on the beloved "Sesame Street" song. Digital Journal has the scoop.
She is able to take her young fans and listeners on a musical adventure with "Imagine That!" As always, Strober maintains great control over her crystalline voice, which is soothing and resonant. The lyrics are filled with vivid imagery.
The song's music video was directed by Jon Weinberg and it may be seen below.
Most importantly, Strober is able to help children envision a world of possibilities in this captivating music video, which is ideal for the entire family to sing along. It will certainly put a smile on people's faces.
Imagine That! is available on Apple Music, Deezer, and on Spotify. This song and its music video earn two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Rena Strober and her new music, check out her official website, and her Facebook fan page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Rena Strober back in July of 2020.