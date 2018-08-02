Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Teen pop sensation and RCA artist Ruel is a true musical prodigy. On August 2, Ruel released his new music video for "Younger." The music video for "Younger" was directed by Grey Ghost. The video was initially intended as a short film, and it explores what it means to choose your path early on in life. The lyrics of "Younger" stand out and speak for themselves. 15-year-old Ruel was born in London and he was raised in Australia. His Ready EP is available on On September 19, Ruel will be playing at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York, and on September 21, he will be performing at The Roxy in Los Angeles, California. The Verdict Overall, Ruel delivers on his new single "Younger." It is evident that Ruel has an old soul, and his music encompasses elements of pop and soul. He sounds very mature and sophisticated for his age, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. This is a substantial indication that RCA knows real, natural talent. "Younger" and its music video both earn an A rating. To learn more about Ruel and "Younger," check out his Ruel's vocals on "Younger" are crisp and sultry, and the song showcases his sincere storytelling ability. It is the second track featured on his Ready six-track EP, which was produced by his long-time collaborator, friend, and mentor M-Phazes (who has worked with Kimbra and Eminem, among others).The music video for "Younger" was directed by Grey Ghost. The video was initially intended as a short film, and it explores what it means to choose your path early on in life. The lyrics of "Younger" stand out and speak for themselves. 15-year-old Ruel was born in London and he was raised in Australia.His Ready EP is available on iTunes , and on Spotify On September 19, Ruel will be playing at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York, and on September 21, he will be performing at The Roxy in Los Angeles, California.Overall, Ruel delivers on his new single "Younger." It is evident that Ruel has an old soul, and his music encompasses elements of pop and soul. He sounds very mature and sophisticated for his age, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. This is a substantial indication that RCA knows real, natural talent. "Younger" and its music video both earn an A rating.To learn more about Ruel and "Younger," check out his official website , and Facebook page More about Ruel, Younger, Music, Video, Single Ruel Younger Music Video Single Rca