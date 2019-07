Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 12, singer-songwriter Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush fame released his brand new single, the edgy "Disappear." A Big Time Rush alum, Henderson explained that the tune is about the feeling of losing yourself in somebody to the point where you almost disappear, hence the title. He added that one is constantly chasing the high that they get from them, and rightfully so. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, and "Disappear' allows his rich, resonant voice to shine. "Disappear" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about The single was released via RED Music and HERO Records, and it encompasses elements of alternative, pop, indie, and rock. It was co-penned by Henderson and produced by Svend Lerche.A Big Time Rush alum, Henderson explained that the tune is about the feeling of losing yourself in somebody to the point where you almost disappear, hence the title. He added that one is constantly chasing the high that they get from them, and rightfully so. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, and "Disappear' allows his rich, resonant voice to shine."Disappear" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Logan Henderson gets better with each and every single that he puts out. He showcases a great deal of growth and maturity, and "Disappear" is sheer bliss. It is edgy, sultry and catchy. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Logan Henderson and "Disappear," check out his official Facebook page and Twitter page More about logan henderson, Big Time Rush, Disappear, Single logan henderson Big Time Rush Disappear Single