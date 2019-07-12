The single was released via RED Music and HERO Records, and it encompasses elements of alternative, pop, indie, and rock. It was co-penned by Henderson and produced by Svend Lerche.
A Big Time Rush alum, Henderson explained that the tune is about the feeling of losing yourself in somebody to the point where you almost disappear, hence the title. He added that one is constantly chasing the high that they get from them, and rightfully so. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, and "Disappear' allows his rich, resonant voice to shine.
The Verdict
Overall, Logan Henderson
gets better with each and every single that he puts out. He showcases a great deal of growth and maturity, and "Disappear" is sheer bliss. It is edgy, sultry and catchy. It garners an A rating.
