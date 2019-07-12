Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush fame releases edgy 'Disappear' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On July 12, singer-songwriter Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush fame released his brand new single, the edgy "Disappear."
The single was released via RED Music and HERO Records, and it encompasses elements of alternative, pop, indie, and rock. It was co-penned by Henderson and produced by Svend Lerche.
A Big Time Rush alum, Henderson explained that the tune is about the feeling of losing yourself in somebody to the point where you almost disappear, hence the title. He added that one is constantly chasing the high that they get from them, and rightfully so. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, and "Disappear' allows his rich, resonant voice to shine.
"Disappear" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Logan Henderson gets better with each and every single that he puts out. He showcases a great deal of growth and maturity, and "Disappear" is sheer bliss. It is edgy, sultry and catchy. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Logan Henderson and "Disappear," check out his official Facebook page and Twitter page.
More about logan henderson, Big Time Rush, Disappear, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush fame releases edgy 'Disappear' Special
Shops looted, woman dead in France after Algeria football win
Britain sends second warship to the Gulf after Iran tanker standoff
Hip-hop artist Kolton Pierce talks new music, future, digital age Special
Chatting with Charlie Daniels: Country Music Hall of Famer Special
Review: Vince Gill charms on 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More' Special
CannTrust Holdings' stock sinks further over regulatory breach
UK says sending second warship to Gulf
Thousands flee as storm Barry menaces New Orleans, Louisiana coast
Iran's Revolutionary Guard deny confrontation with UK frigate