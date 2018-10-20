Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On October 20, children's music star Laurie Berkner and her band performed at the New York Society For Ethical Culture, for a great turnout. She kicked off her set with "Victor Vito," as she accompanied herself on acoustic guitar, where she had everybody clapping along with her. It was followed by the soothing "When I Woke Up Today" and the vivacious "Rocketship Run." The catchy "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)" was a fan favorite and she continued with "Umbrella." "Thanks, everyone," she said, graciously. Equally impressive was "The Cat Came Back," which has a retro vibe to it, and she encouraged the children in the audience to play a game with her where they would put a different stuffed animal on their heads. She acknowledged the stuffed animals that the young fans had on their heads, and was pleased that everybody came prepared to her show. The Laurie Berkner Band took the crowd on a magical underwater adventure with "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and inspired them to find their inner "Superhero" on the follow-up tune. The band asked for audience participation on the infectious "Waiting for the Elevator," which was innovative and fun, and they fulfilled their request. Her song "Monster Boogie" was the theme of the afternoon, and it resonated well with all. During "Ice Cream Cone," beach balls bounced around the venue, which made it feel like summer again. Her live a cappella rendition of "Moon Moon Moon" was simple ethereal, proving that Berkner has one of the most calming voices in the world. What made this show even more special is that she invited a few young dancers up on the stage, where they danced to the "Monster Boogie" remix, which was quite a spectacle that put smiles on people's faces. She closed with her smash hit "We Are The Dinosaurs," and they returned for a medley of songs that they weren't able to sing in their entirety throughout the show. "I am so blown away by your beautiful costumes," Berkner said. "Thank you all so much for coming out," she said, graciously. The Verdict Overall, Laurie Berkner and her talented band members were incredible at the New York Society For Ethical Culture. They were able to put on a high-octane and entertaining show for their young audience and their parents. It was great to celebrate Halloween a few weeks early with them. Berkner proved that the children's music throne still belongs to her, and she reigns supreme as the genre's queen. Well done. Their live show garnered five out of five stars. 