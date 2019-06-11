Email
Review: Laurie Berkner Band charms on 'We Are The Dinosaurs' in Spanish Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Laurie Berkner Band, fronted by children's music queen Laurie Berkner, is showcasing their multilingual musical ability. They released their smash single "We Are The Dinosaurs" in Spanish.
On June 7, they officially released it in Spanish via Two Tomatoes Records. This version is recommended for families that are native speakers of Spanish or for children seeking to learn a second language, and what better way to do it than with Berkner's signature tune "We Are The Dinosaurs."
Kids are bound to have a fun time singing along and even marching to "Somos Los Dinosaurios." Laurie Berkner and the band are always keeping their music fun and exciting for their listening audience.
The Spanis version of the song is an updated recording. The original song came out in 1997, which featured guitar and piano. In this updated take, the entire lineup of the Laurie Berkner Band (comprised of Laurie, Susie Lampert, Bob Golden, and Brady Rymer) joins in on the fun, and they add bass, drums and kids' voices in the background.
As Digital Journal reported, Berkner will be performing "A Live Holiday Concert" with Susie Lampert from her band at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, on December 8, 2019.
The Verdict
Overall, anybody who enjoyed "We Are The Dinosaurs" by Laurie Berkner in English will certainly love the refreshing "Somos Los Dinosaurios" in Spanish. Language helps elevate this children's music classic to a higher level, and it helps introduce to an additional audience. This brave rendition garners an A rating.
