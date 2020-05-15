Email
Review: Lauren Davidson dazzles on new urban country single 'Compass'

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Music
Rising country artist Lauren Davidson is back with her soaring urban country single "Compass," which was released on May 15.
It is the sophomore single from her highly-anticipated EP, Love Ain't Fair, which was co-produced by Dave Ricco and Cristian Castro.
The song deals with the willingness to work through the problems in a complex relationship even when the "waters seem tough." Davidson allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine on this tune, while she simultaneously brings a different perspective to a familiar experience.
"Compass" by Lauren Davidson is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Davidson is one of those artists that never disappoints. "Compass" is lyrically and melodically beautiful, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her "Compass" single, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
