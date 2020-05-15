It is the sophomore single from her highly-anticipated EP, Love Ain't Fair
, which was co-produced by Dave Ricco and Cristian Castro.
The song deals with the willingness to work through the problems in a complex relationship even when the "waters seem tough." Davidson allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine on this tune, while she simultaneously brings a different perspective to a familiar experience.
"Compass" by Lauren Davidson
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Davidson
is one of those artists that never disappoints. "Compass" is lyrically and melodically beautiful, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
