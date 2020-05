It is the sophomore single from her highly-anticipated EP, Love Ain't Fair, which was co-produced by Dave Ricco and Cristian Castro.The song deals with the willingness to work through the problems in a complex relationship even when the "waters seem tough." Davidson allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine on this tune, while she simultaneously brings a different perspective to a familiar experience."Compass" by Lauren Davidson is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Lauren Davidson is one of those artists that never disappoints. "Compass" is lyrically and melodically beautiful, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her "Compass" single, check out her official website and her Facebook page