Country singer-songwriter James Wesley has covered Kris Kristofferson's classic country ballad "Help Me Make It Through The Night." He dedicated this song in loving memory of what would have been his father's 69th birthday. Wesley revealed that this is one of the last songs that his dad requested him to sing, and they sang it together. 

Wesley accomplishes himself on acoustic guitar on "Help Me Make It Through The Night," and he delivers a slower ballad version, which allows his smooth, baritone vocals to shine on this country classic. His storytelling ability is evident throughout this song, and Wesley sings with maximum heart and soul.

In this moving acoustic performance, Wesley truly captures the essence of the lyrics, and he epitomizes the best that traditional country music has to offer. Wesley's rumbling voice is the listeners' reward since they get to hear the best country tunes, whether they are original recordings or cover songs.

The Verdict

Overall, James Wesley has done a superb job with his cover of "Help Me Make It Through The Night." This bold rendition by James Wesley is a fitting tribute to his late father; moreover, it would have made Kristofferson proud as a songwriter. This version of the classic country ballad garners an A rating.