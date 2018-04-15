Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Pelham - On April 14, veteran soap actors Jacob Young (who plays Rick Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful") and Scott Reeves ("General Hospital" and "The Young and The Restless") performed a country show at Rockwell's in Pelham, for an intimate group of fans. "Welcome to our living room," said Scott Reeves, thus greeting his audience members. "This is so nice, so intimate," he added, prior to noting that this show is "Daytime TV unplugged." Emily kicked off the show with "Tequila + War," the title track of her new EP, which she was excited about. "How are y'all?" she asked. "So good to see you all." Her vocals on "Tequila + War" were calming and atmospheric, where the listener could recall Jewel meets singer-songwriter Amy Jo Johnson (Kimberly from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"). Scott followed his daughter, and noted that his song was about his first girlfriend named Candy, where Emily joined him on harmonies. Scott complimented Nashville for being a creative place, as well as a "very supportive town." Jacob Young singing live at Rockwell's Gary Hahn An Emmy-winning actor, Jacob Young sang "American Way," which had a patriotic vibe to it, as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. In this song's moving lyrics, he made an allusion to Bocephus (Hank Williams Jr.) "Welcome to our writer's room," Scott said, and rightfully so, since the essence of Emily shared that she has been engaged for the past eight months, and serenaded the audience to "They Ain't Us." "This is a very timely, very hip song," her father said, praising his girl. Scott noted that he wrote "Flip Flops" for country mega-star Kenny Chesney, though he doesn't know it yet. The song certainly fits that style, since it is carefree with an island vibe to it. Judging from his nonchalant and mellow performance of "Flip Flops" at Rockwell's, it ought to be a hit for any country star that chooses to record it, or for Scott should be choose to release it himself someday. Emily switched the pace of their set with "Cocaine," which is not about drugs, but more of a comparison of a love relationship. She filmed this performance for her fiance, Nate Smith, who is fighting for our country overseas. After Scott gave the Pelham audience a tuning lesson on his acoustic guitar, he acknowledged the fact that "songwriting sessions can be therapy sessions." Actor and singer Jacob Young Gary Hahn Young reiterated how fortunate he is to have a "wonderful woman" in his life, his wife Christen, whom he dubbed as his "anchor and biggest fan." He sang his latest country single " It was followed by a glorious rendition of Scott and Emily singing the fun, upbeat bluegrass tune "House on a Rock" together. This refreshing and liberating tune proves that music is very liberating. Scott continued with a Blue County tune, where Emily joined him on background vocals. Young treated the Rockwell's fans to " Emily closed her set with "Ghost" and "Ready For Me," while Young concluded with "Long Gone Outlaw" and another new tune "Lovin' It." Scott finished the show with "Made in America," his No. 1 single as a songwriter, which he co-wrote for country superstar Toby Keith. The Verdict Overall, Jacob Young, Scott and Emily Reeves gave fans a memorable afternoon of acoustic music and storytelling. The audience felt like they were a part of a songwriter's round in Nashville, which was a cool, unique and up close and personal experience. Aside from the great entertainment, the fans loved the warm and humble personalities of all three performers (Scott, Emily and Jacob Young), where they took the time to meet and greet all the fans, as well as personalize and sign memorabilia for them. Their future in the county music business ought to be bright and promising, since all three entertainers exhibited a tremendous deal of talent. This live show at Rockwell's in Pelham garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Jacob Young and his latest news, check out his For more information on Scott Reeves and his music, follow him on Singer-songwriter Emily Reeves, the daughter of Scott, also shared the stage with them as their special musical guest."Welcome to our living room," said Scott Reeves, thus greeting his audience members. "This is so nice, so intimate," he added, prior to noting that this show is "Daytime TV unplugged."Emily kicked off the show with "Tequila + War," the title track of her new EP, which she was excited about. "How are y'all?" she asked. "So good to see you all." Her vocals on "Tequila + War" were calming and atmospheric, where the listener could recall Jewel meets singer-songwriter Amy Jo Johnson (Kimberly from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers").Scott followed his daughter, and noted that his song was about his first girlfriend named Candy, where Emily joined him on harmonies. Scott complimented Nashville for being a creative place, as well as a "very supportive town."An Emmy-winning actor, Jacob Young sang "American Way," which had a patriotic vibe to it, as he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. In this song's moving lyrics, he made an allusion to Bocephus (Hank Williams Jr.)"Welcome to our writer's room," Scott said, and rightfully so, since the essence of Rockwell's made it feel as a New York equivalent of Nashville's Bluebird Cafe.Emily shared that she has been engaged for the past eight months, and serenaded the audience to "They Ain't Us." "This is a very timely, very hip song," her father said, praising his girl.Scott noted that he wrote "Flip Flops" for country mega-star Kenny Chesney, though he doesn't know it yet. The song certainly fits that style, since it is carefree with an island vibe to it. Judging from his nonchalant and mellow performance of "Flip Flops" at Rockwell's, it ought to be a hit for any country star that chooses to record it, or for Scott should be choose to release it himself someday. Jacob Young credited his wife for being his biggest influence and supporter, and shared how they met, when she was wearing a green dress (which matched her green eyes). He mentioned that they have been married for 11 years, and they have three beautiful children together. He dedicated the gorgeous love ballad "We Danced" to his wife, which was soothing, delicate and heart-warming.Emily switched the pace of their set with "Cocaine," which is not about drugs, but more of a comparison of a love relationship. She filmed this performance for her fiance, Nate Smith, who is fighting for our country overseas.After Scott gave the Pelham audience a tuning lesson on his acoustic guitar, he acknowledged the fact that "songwriting sessions can be therapy sessions."Young reiterated how fortunate he is to have a "wonderful woman" in his life, his wife Christen, whom he dubbed as his "anchor and biggest fan." He sang his latest country single " Fool For You " in his wife's honor.It was followed by a glorious rendition of Scott and Emily singing the fun, upbeat bluegrass tune "House on a Rock" together. This refreshing and liberating tune proves that music is very liberating. Scott continued with a Blue County tune, where Emily joined him on background vocals.Young treated the Rockwell's fans to " Better Than a Love Song ," which will resonate well with fans of traditional and neo-traditional country. His delivery proves that his heart is in the right place: country music, and sincere country storytelling. Young expressed his gratitude to his wife for "championing him like crazy."Emily closed her set with "Ghost" and "Ready For Me," while Young concluded with "Long Gone Outlaw" and another new tune "Lovin' It." Scott finished the show with "Made in America," his No. 1 single as a songwriter, which he co-wrote for country superstar Toby Keith.Overall, Jacob Young, Scott and Emily Reeves gave fans a memorable afternoon of acoustic music and storytelling. The audience felt like they were a part of a songwriter's round in Nashville, which was a cool, unique and up close and personal experience. Aside from the great entertainment, the fans loved the warm and humble personalities of all three performers (Scott, Emily and Jacob Young), where they took the time to meet and greet all the fans, as well as personalize and sign memorabilia for them. Their future in the county music business ought to be bright and promising, since all three entertainers exhibited a tremendous deal of talent. This live show at Rockwell's in Pelham garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about Jacob Young and his latest news, check out his Twitter page For more information on Scott Reeves and his music, follow him on Twitter . To learn more about singer-songwriter Emily Reeves, follow her on Instagram More about Jacob Young, scott reeves, emily reeves, pelham, rockwell's Jacob Young scott reeves emily reeves pelham rockwell s Country