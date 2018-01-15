Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music "The Bold and The Beautiful" actor Jacob Young is showing his daytime fans his musical side. He released his new country single "Better Than a Love Song." This past September, as Digital Journal The Verdict Overall, grab a bottle of wine and let Jacob Young lure you in with his latest single "Better Than a Love Song." Aside from his talent in acting, Young displays a tremendous deal of potential as a country singer-songwriter, and this genre would fit him perfectly, should he decide to pursue it. "Better Than a Love Song" garners an A rating. Jacob Young's "Better Than a Love Song" is available on To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Young's vocals on "Better Than a Love Song" are rich, raspy and smooth as silk. The song has a retro vibe to it, and it is recommended for fans of traditional and neo-traditional country. The listener can recall such country artists as Kip Moore meets Easton Corbin . It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.This past September, as Digital Journal reported , Young performed at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, as part of his birthday bash.Overall, grab a bottle of wine and let Jacob Young lure you in with his latest single "Better Than a Love Song." Aside from his talent in acting, Young displays a tremendous deal of potential as a country singer-songwriter, and this genre would fit him perfectly, should he decide to pursue it. "Better Than a Love Song" garners an A rating.Jacob Young's "Better Than a Love Song" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter , and on Facebook More about Jacob Young, better than a love song, Single, Country Jacob Young better than a love s... Single Country