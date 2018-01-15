Young's vocals on "Better Than a Love Song" are rich, raspy and smooth as silk. The song has a retro vibe to it, and it is recommended for fans of traditional and neo-traditional country. The listener can recall such country artists as Kip Moore meets Easton Corbin
. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported
, Young performed at South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, as part of his birthday bash.
The Verdict
Overall, grab a bottle of wine and let Jacob Young lure you in with his latest single "Better Than a Love Song." Aside from his talent in acting, Young displays a tremendous deal of potential as a country singer-songwriter, and this genre would fit him perfectly, should he decide to pursue it. "Better Than a Love Song" garners an A rating.
Jacob Young's "Better Than a Love Song" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about Jacob Young, follow him on Twitter
, and on Facebook
.