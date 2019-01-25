Special By By Markos Papadatos 40 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti has released the music video for his new single "Candlelight." Digital Journal has the scoop. His resonant yet raspy vocals are reminiscent of such esteemed musicians as Jackson Browne meets John Mellencamp, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. The control that Savoretti maintains over his voice and his tone is quite extraordinary. "Candlelight" is available on The Verdict Overall, Jack Savoretti delivers on his new single "Candlelight," where the listener can really hear his heart on this song. His well-crafted music video is worth more than just a passing glance. Savoretti proves that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the contemporary music scene. "Candlelight" is a song that deserves to be placed in a motion picture soundtrack. If this tune is any indication on how his new album is going to sound like, then the music world is in for a real treat. "Candlelight" garners an A rating. To learn more about Jack Savoretti and his music, check out his "Candlelight" is the opening track of his forthcoming studio album, Singing to Strangers, which will be released on March 15, 2019, via BMG. It was co-penned with Joel Potts. He instantly lures the listener in from the first verse. Its lyrics are raw, warm and filled with vivid imagery, thus standing out by a mile.His resonant yet raspy vocals are reminiscent of such esteemed musicians as Jackson Browne meets John Mellencamp, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. The control that Savoretti maintains over his voice and his tone is quite extraordinary."Candlelight" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Jack Savoretti delivers on his new single "Candlelight," where the listener can really hear his heart on this song. His well-crafted music video is worth more than just a passing glance. Savoretti proves that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the contemporary music scene."Candlelight" is a song that deserves to be placed in a motion picture soundtrack. If this tune is any indication on how his new album is going to sound like, then the music world is in for a real treat. "Candlelight" garners an A rating.To learn more about Jack Savoretti and his music, check out his official website More about Jack Savoretti, Single, candlelight, Singersongwriter Jack Savoretti Single candlelight Singersongwriter