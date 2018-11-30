Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music New York - On November 29, rock group Greta Van Fleet headlined Terminal 5 in New York City, as part of their "World Tour." Digital Journal has the scoop. They began their set with "Brave New World," and they took their listeners on a musical adventure with "Highway Tune." They were instantly able to grasp their listeners in their set thanks to Josh's powerhouse vocals. "Edge of Darkness" had a neat growl to it, and equally rocking was "Flower Power." One of the highlights was their marvelous rendition of Howlin' Wolf's "Evil Is Goin' On," which was sheer bliss. They were able to honor the history of blues and rock and roll while paying tribute to Howlin' Wolf. Equally noteworthy was "You're the One." Josh kept belting out the songs with full force and soul for the entire duration of their show. They closed with "Watching Over," and on an electrifying note with " The Verdict Overall, The band is comprised of four rock musicians, brothers Josh (lead vocals), Jake (guitar), and Sam Kiszka (on keyboards and bass), and their friend, Danny Wagner on drums. They performed material from their latest studio offering, their breakthrough studio album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army.They began their set with "Brave New World," and they took their listeners on a musical adventure with "Highway Tune." They were instantly able to grasp their listeners in their set thanks to Josh's powerhouse vocals."Edge of Darkness" had a neat growl to it, and equally rocking was "Flower Power." One of the highlights was their marvelous rendition of Howlin' Wolf's "Evil Is Goin' On," which was sheer bliss. They were able to honor the history of blues and rock and roll while paying tribute to Howlin' Wolf. Equally noteworthy was "You're the One." Josh kept belting out the songs with full force and soul for the entire duration of their show.They closed with "Watching Over," and on an electrifying note with " When the Curtain Falls ." For their encore, Greta Van Fleet returned to the stage with the spitfire "Black Smoke Rising," as well as "Safari Song," where they left their audience wanting to hear more.Overall, Greta Van Fleet was superb at Terminal 5 in New York City. Josh Kiszka proves that he is at the top of his game, musically. Their show had a retro vibe to it, which resonated with fans of classic rock and modern rock music. They had the New York crowd with them every step of the way. Their concert at Terminal 5 garnered an A rating. More about Greta van Fleet, terminal 5, New york, Rock Greta van Fleet terminal 5 New york Rock