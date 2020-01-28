He allows his rich, harking voice to shine on this acoustic track, which has a stirring vibe to it. Lyrically, "Oh So Sweet" is pure poetry and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. This new tune will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners.
"Oh So Sweet" is a track from his forthcoming studio album, Solo
, which will be released on March 20. It is available for pre-order on Apple Music
and on Amazon Music
, among other digital service providers.
The Verdict
Overall, Gordon Lightfoot
delivers on his new song "Oh So Sweet." If this is any indication of how his new acoustic album is going to sound like, then his fans and listeners are in for a real treat. It garners an A rating.
