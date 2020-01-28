Email
article imageReview: Gordon Lightfoot charms on new acoustic solo song 'Oh So Sweet' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Veteran Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has released "Oh So Sweet," the lead single from his upcoming solo album.
He allows his rich, harking voice to shine on this acoustic track, which has a stirring vibe to it. Lyrically, "Oh So Sweet" is pure poetry and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity. This new tune will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners.
"Oh So Sweet" is a track from his forthcoming studio album, Solo, which will be released on March 20. It is available for pre-order on Apple Music and on Amazon Music, among other digital service providers.
The Verdict
Overall, Gordon Lightfoot delivers on his new song "Oh So Sweet." If this is any indication of how his new acoustic album is going to sound like, then his fans and listeners are in for a real treat. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about acclaimed singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and his music, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with veteran music star Gordon Lightfoot about his new album.
