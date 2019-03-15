Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music On March 15, acclaimed rock group Foreigner has released their "Live At The Rainbow '78" collection on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video. The collection opens with "Long, Long Way From Home," and it is followed by "I Need You" and "Woman Oh Woman." The band's energy level is infectious, and this Eagle Vision release gives the audience member a front-row seat to that live concert experience from over 40 years ago. Other stand-out songs include "Double Vision," "Feels Like The First Time" and "The Damage Is Done." After "Fool For You Anyway," it closes with "At War With The World" and on a spitfire note with "Headknocker." Live At The Rainbow '78 is available on The Verdict Overall, Foreigner's Live At The Rainbow '78 is recommended for all fans of the band, since this project allows the entire band to shine as a whole. It is brilliantly mastered and restored, and the quality is top-notch. More importantly, it is a great way for the younger generation of fans to immerse themselves into the music of one of the greatest rock groups of our time. It garners an A rating. Particularly impressive about this musical project is that it features the original line-up of Foreigner, which include Mick Jones on lead guitar, keyboards, and background vocals, Lou Gramm on lead vocals and percussion, and Ian McDonald on guitar and keyboard; moreover, Al Greenwood is on keyboards, Ed Gagliardi on bass guitar and background vocals, and Dennis Elliott on drums.The collection opens with "Long, Long Way From Home," and it is followed by "I Need You" and "Woman Oh Woman." The band's energy level is infectious, and this Eagle Vision release gives the audience member a front-row seat to that live concert experience from over 40 years ago.Other stand-out songs include "Double Vision," "Feels Like The First Time" and "The Damage Is Done." After "Fool For You Anyway," it closes with "At War With The World" and on a spitfire note with "Headknocker."Live At The Rainbow '78 is available on Amazon and on iTunes Overall, Foreigner's Live At The Rainbow '78 is recommended for all fans of the band, since this project allows the entire band to shine as a whole. It is brilliantly mastered and restored, and the quality is top-notch.More importantly, it is a great way for the younger generation of fans to immerse themselves into the music of one of the greatest rock groups of our time. It garners an A rating. More about foreigner, Rock, Group, live at the rainbow foreigner Rock Group live at the rainbow