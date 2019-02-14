Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Huntington - On February 14, Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, performed at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, just in time for Valentine's Day. "Thank you for coming," Quaid said, graciously. "We are The Sharks," he added and noted that he played Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire. Quaid and the band tipped their hats to the late "Man in Black" Johnny Cash with his love song "I Walk the Line," and it was followed by Carl Perkins' "Matchbox," which they made their own. He gulped a bottle of water, in an effort to "stay hydrated" and continued with yet another love song "You're So Fine," which featured soaring harmonies. He revealed that he wrote "You're So Fine" for his girlfriend. "Everybody having a good time so far?" he inquired, and the answer from The Paramount audience was a resounding "yes." Quaid went on to sing more songs from his album, Out of the Box, which earned a favorable review from Out of the Box is available on Prior to his headlining show at The Paramount, The Verdict Overall, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks were able to put The Paramount in a Valentine's Day mood with their pleasant songs. They are worth singing in concert whenever they come to town, especially since the band's music is quite eclectic. Their live set at The Paramount garnered four out of five stars. To learn more about Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, visit their Quaid kicked off his high-octane set with "I'm in Love," where he was hopping across the stage. "I am so happy to be here tonight," he told the Long Island audience that gathered at The Paramount. He immediately broke into "Not Fade Away," where he ran into the crowd and interacted well with the fans."Thank you for coming," Quaid said, graciously. "We are The Sharks," he added and noted that he played Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire.Quaid and the band tipped their hats to the late "Man in Black" Johnny Cash with his love song "I Walk the Line," and it was followed by Carl Perkins' "Matchbox," which they made their own.He gulped a bottle of water, in an effort to "stay hydrated" and continued with yet another love song "You're So Fine," which featured soaring harmonies. He revealed that he wrote "You're So Fine" for his girlfriend."Everybody having a good time so far?" he inquired, and the answer from The Paramount audience was a resounding "yes."Quaid went on to sing more songs from his album, Out of the Box, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . They covered "Riders On the Storm" and "L.A. Woman" by The Doors. Equally impressive was their live acoustic rendition of "On My Way to Heaven," which was haunting.Out of the Box is available on iTunes Prior to his headlining show at The Paramount, Dennis Quaid and his guitar player, Jamie James, performed at the venue's exquisite Founder's Room for its exclusive members. They sang three songs, which included "I Walk the Line," "You're So Fine" and "On My Way to Heaven."Overall, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks were able to put The Paramount in a Valentine's Day mood with their pleasant songs. They are worth singing in concert whenever they come to town, especially since the band's music is quite eclectic. Their live set at The Paramount garnered four out of five stars.To learn more about Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, visit their official website More about Dennis quaid, the sharks, the paramount, Long island, New york Dennis quaid the sharks the paramount Long island New york