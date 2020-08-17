Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Davis Mallory pays homage to 'Jane Fonda' with refreshing single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Singing sensation Davis Mallory released the music video for his new single "Jane Fonda." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is a midtempo track on his upcoming studio album, Atlanta. It has a funky bassline and a retro vibe to it. Ironically enough, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress herself grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and she spent many of her professional years there.
Mallory was inspired by Fonda's pioneering activist stance with the recent Fire Drill Friday movement, and he tips his hat to the iconic actress' illustrious career in the entertainment industry.
The music video for "Jane Fonda" was directed by Cooper Smith and it was filmed in Nashville, Tennesse. It showcases a different side to Mallory's artistry. The song and the video are both worth more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up.
"Jane Fonda" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
To learn more about Davis Mallory and his music, check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Davis Mallory, Single, Jane fonda, Actress
 
Latest News
Top News
Scorching temperature in US's Death Valley could be global high
Daniel Covin talks 'The Bay,' 'Evil Touch,' Dream Loud campaign Special
Op-Ed: Trump pushing untested Covid-19 treatment touted by MyPillow CEO
Arabella Grant talks about 'Fuller House,' and 'Little Big Shots' Special
Beirut blast prompts new exodus from Lebanon
Face masks stop droplets, but many face coverings are ineffective
Review: Davis Mallory pays homage to 'Jane Fonda' with refreshing single Special
Trump's Interior Department is selling off the Arctic Refuge
Continuing heatwave puts strain on California electrical grid
China partygoers cram into Wuhan water park