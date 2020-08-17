Singing sensation Davis Mallory released the music video for his new single "Jane Fonda." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is a midtempo track on his upcoming studio album, Atlanta. It has a funky bassline and a retro vibe to it. Ironically enough, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress herself grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and she spent many of her professional years there.
Mallory was inspired by Fonda's pioneering activist stance with the recent Fire Drill Friday movement, and he tips his hat to the iconic actress' illustrious career in the entertainment industry.
The music video for "Jane Fonda" was directed by Cooper Smith and it was filmed in Nashville, Tennesse. It showcases a different side to Mallory's artistry. The song and the video are both worth more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up.
"Jane Fonda" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
