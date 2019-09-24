Email
article imageReview: David Hasselhoff stuns with 'Head On' Jesus and Mary Chain cover Special

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
David Hasselhoff released his cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain's smash single "Head On," and he did an excellent job on the song.
A former Baywatch actor and international music sensation, Hasselhoff is joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars, who is equally charming. This clever collaboration is a match made in alternative rock heaven.
"Head On" is featured on his upcoming studio album, Open Your Eyes, which will be released on Friday, September 27, as part of this week's "New Music Friday" releases.
In every song on this collection, with the exception of the closing tune "That's Life," Hasselhoff is collaborating with different artists.
"Head On" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, David Hasselhoff soars on his new song "Head On," while Elliot Easton demonstrates his prowess on the guitar. He does the band The Jesus and Mary Chain justice. This rendition is refreshing and it garners two thumbs up. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his forthcoming album, Open Your Eyes, will be a real musical treat as well.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with David Hasselhoff this past March about his Audible book and the impact of technology on the entertainment business.
