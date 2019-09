Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music David Hasselhoff released his cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain's smash single "Head On," and he did an excellent job on the song. "Head On" is featured on his upcoming studio album, Open Your Eyes, which will be released on Friday, September 27, as part of this week's "New Music Friday" releases. In every song on this collection, with the exception of the closing tune "That's Life," Hasselhoff is collaborating with different artists. "Head On" is available on The Verdict Overall, Read More: Digital Journal chatted with A former Baywatch actor and international music sensation, Hasselhoff is joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars, who is equally charming. This clever collaboration is a match made in alternative rock heaven."Head On" is featured on his upcoming studio album, Open Your Eyes, which will be released on Friday, September 27, as part of this week's "New Music Friday" releases.In every song on this collection, with the exception of the closing tune "That's Life," Hasselhoff is collaborating with different artists."Head On" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, David Hasselhoff soars on his new song "Head On," while Elliot Easton demonstrates his prowess on the guitar. He does the band The Jesus and Mary Chain justice. This rendition is refreshing and it garners two thumbs up. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his forthcoming album, Open Your Eyes, will be a real musical treat as well.: Digital Journal chatted with David Hasselhoff this past March about his Audible book and the impact of technology on the entertainment business. More about David hasselhoff, head on, jesus and mary chain, open your eyes David hasselhoff head on jesus and mary chain open your eyes