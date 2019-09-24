A former Baywatch
actor and international music sensation, Hasselhoff is joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Elliot Easton of The Cars, who is equally charming. This clever collaboration is a match made in alternative rock heaven.
"Head On" is featured on his upcoming studio album, Open Your Eyes
, which will be released on Friday, September 27, as part of this week's "New Music Friday" releases.
In every song on this collection, with the exception of the closing tune "That's Life," Hasselhoff is collaborating with different artists.
"Head On" is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, David Hasselhoff
soars on his new song "Head On," while Elliot Easton demonstrates his prowess on the guitar. He does the band The Jesus and Mary Chain justice. This rendition is refreshing and it garners two thumbs up. Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his forthcoming album, Open Your Eyes
, will be a real musical treat as well.
