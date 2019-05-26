Email
Review: Daryl Hall and John Oates song performed for Red Nose Day charity Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 23, Daryl Hall and John Oates' classic hit "You Make My Dreams" was performed by celebrities for Red Nose Day charity.
Fans and listeners can check out the re-imagined rendition of "You Make My Dreams" on NBC's official website. This was in honor of Rose Nose Day, which works to end child poverty.
The list of celebrities that participated in this version included Ben Stiller, Gloria Estefan, Savannah Guthrie, Connie Britton, Howie Mandel, Reba McEntire, Julie Roberts, and Saoirse Ronan, among many others; moreover, Daryl Hall and John Oates made a cameo in the video, which made it even more appealing and fun. It is evident that "You Make My Dreams" by the hit musical duo will stand the test of time. This re-imagined version of "You Make My Dreams" garners an A rating.
This past November, Daryl Hall and John Oates empowered people to get out and vote, as part of "Getting Out The Voates."
To learn more about Daryl Hall and John Oates, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
