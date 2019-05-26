Fans and listeners can check out the re-imagined rendition of "You Make My Dreams" on NBC's official website
. This was in honor of Rose Nose Day
, which works to end child poverty.
The list of celebrities that participated in this version included Ben Stiller, Gloria Estefan, Savannah Guthrie, Connie Britton, Howie Mandel, Reba McEntire, Julie Roberts, and Saoirse Ronan, among many others; moreover, Daryl Hall and John Oates
made a cameo in the video, which made it even more appealing and fun. It is evident that "You Make My Dreams" by the hit musical duo will stand the test of time. This re-imagined version of "You Make My Dreams" garners an A rating.
This past November
, Daryl Hall and John Oates empowered people to get out and vote, as part of "Getting Out The Voates."
To learn more about Daryl Hall and John Oates, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.