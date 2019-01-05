Email
article imageReview: Chris Young honors country roots with 'Raised on Country' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
Country star Chris Young is back with his latest radio single "Raised on Country," which was released on January 4, via Sony Music Entertainment.
"Raised on Country" was co-penned by Young, as well as co-producer Corey Crowder, and Cary Barlowe. In the lyrics, he tips his hat to such iconic country singer-songwriters as Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Joe Diffie. It will certainly resonate well with his listeners, and it ought to be a hit on the radio airwaves, due to its nostalgic, retro '90s vibe.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Young played a headlining concert at the NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Long Island, as part of the NASH FM 94.7's NASH Holiday Bash.
"Raised on Country" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Chris Young delivers on his latest radio single "Raised on Country." It is a great song to kick off the new year "2019", and it is catchy and relatable. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country artist Chris Young and his new single, check out his official website.
