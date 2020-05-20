Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Cherie Currie (former lead singer of The Runaways) is back stronger than ever with her latest studio offering, "Blvds of Splendor." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Black Magic" is this journalist's personal favorite song on the album, which is a solid collaboration with The Veronicas. Billy Corgan joins Currie on duet vocals on the soaring title cut. "Force to be Reckoned With" can easily sum up the theme of this album, while "Bad and Broken" is bold and unapologetic. "Rock & Roll Oblivion" is expressive, featuring Currie's rich, harking voice. "Shades" is also hauntingly beautiful. Equally well-crafted are "Breakout" and the powerhouse and bluesy ballad "The Air That I Breathe." After the spitfire "What Do All the People Know?", the album closes with the Gina Gershon-penned "Gimme" and with the killer all-star collaboration "Queens of Noise," as the grand finale featuring Currie, Brody Dalle, Juliette Lewis, and The Veronicas, where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more. Blvds of Splendor is available on The Verdict Overall, Blvds of Splendor by Cherie Currie is sheer bliss. Each song on this album has its own identity, and they showcase Currie's strong storytelling ability. Blvds of Splendor is badass, and it is a must for any music fan's collection and it garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with It opens with the uptempo "Mr. X," where she is backed by Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum, which instantly lures fans and listeners in this eclectic musical effort. It is followed by the mid-tempo and sassy "Roxy Roller" and "You Wreck Me," where she tackles the subject matter of a breakup."Black Magic" is this journalist's personal favorite song on the album, which is a solid collaboration with The Veronicas. Billy Corgan joins Currie on duet vocals on the soaring title cut. "Force to be Reckoned With" can easily sum up the theme of this album, while "Bad and Broken" is bold and unapologetic. "Rock & Roll Oblivion" is expressive, featuring Currie's rich, harking voice."Shades" is also hauntingly beautiful. Equally well-crafted are "Breakout" and the powerhouse and bluesy ballad "The Air That I Breathe."After the spitfire "What Do All the People Know?", the album closes with the Gina Gershon-penned "Gimme" and with the killer all-star collaboration "Queens of Noise," as the grand finale featuring Currie, Brody Dalle, Juliette Lewis, and The Veronicas, where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more.Blvds of Splendor is available on Apple Music Spotify , and on Amazon Music Overall, Blvds of Splendor by Cherie Currie is sheer bliss. Each song on this album has its own identity, and they showcase Currie's strong storytelling ability. Blvds of Splendor is badass, and it is a must for any music fan's collection and it garners an A rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Cherie Currie and producer Matt Sorum about Blvds of Splendor. More about Cherie Currie, Blvds of Splendor, Country, Album Cherie Currie Blvds of Splendor Country Album