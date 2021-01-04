She maintains great control over her rich, resonant voice, and she proves that her vocals are simply too good to be mortal. This glorious version ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. This was a fitting song choice to include in the second part of the Season 6 finale of The Bay
, which was quite the explosive episode.
Season 6 of The Bay
The Bay
was praised by this journalist as the "greatest digital drama series of 2020," and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Overall, Brittany Underwood charms on "Auld Lang Syne." It is angelic, soothing, and tender; moreover, it exudes a sense of joy and serenity. It is the quintessential tune to help ring in the New Year, and it will resonate well with fans and viewers. "Auld Lang Syne" by Brittany Underwood garners an A rating.
Brittany Underwood in 'The Bay'
