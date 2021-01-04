Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Actress Brittany Underwood delivered a soaring rendition of "Auld Lang Syne" in the two-part finale of Season 6 of "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin.
She maintains great control over her rich, resonant voice, and she proves that her vocals are simply too good to be mortal. This glorious version ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. This was a fitting song choice to include in the second part of the Season 6 finale of The Bay, which was quite the explosive episode.
"Auld Lang Syne" by Brittany Underwood is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify.
Season 6 of The Bay is available to watch or binge on Popstar! TV. The Bay was praised by this journalist as the "greatest digital drama series of 2020," and rightfully so.
The Verdict
Overall, Brittany Underwood charms on "Auld Lang Syne." It is angelic, soothing, and tender; moreover, it exudes a sense of joy and serenity. It is the quintessential tune to help ring in the New Year, and it will resonate well with fans and viewers. "Auld Lang Syne" by Brittany Underwood garners an A rating.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Brittany Underwood back in the summer of 2020.
Brittany Underwood in The Bay
Brittany Underwood in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
